Five years ago, a down-on-his-luck drug addict and an accomplice stole a pair of paintings from an art gallery in Norway. They were in full view of surveillance cameras. They were quickly caught and went to trial. In an Oslo courtroom, the artist decided to confront one of the thieves. But she saw something in that man that moved her. And an unlikely friendship followed. Their story is the focus of a new documentary called “The Painter and the Thief.”