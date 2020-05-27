‘The Painter and the Thief’: Documentary about an unlikely friendship

“The Painter and the Thief” is a documentary about the unlikely friendship between a painter and a thief who tried stealing one of her paintings.

Five years ago, a down-on-his-luck drug addict and an accomplice stole a pair of paintings from an art gallery in Norway. They were in full view of surveillance cameras. They were quickly caught and went to trial. In an Oslo courtroom, the artist decided to confront one of the thieves. But she saw something in that man that moved her. And an unlikely friendship followed. Their story is the focus of a new documentary called “The Painter and the Thief.”

Barbora Kysilkova - Czech painter who’s the subject of the documentary “The Painter and the Thief”, Benjamin Ree - director, “The Painter and the Thief”

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells