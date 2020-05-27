Five years ago, a down-on-his-luck drug addict and an accomplice stole a pair of paintings from an art gallery in Norway. They were in full view of surveillance cameras. They were quickly caught and went to trial. In an Oslo courtroom, the artist decided to confront one of the thieves. But she saw something in that man that moved her. And an unlikely friendship followed. Their story is the focus of a new documentary called “The Painter and the Thief.”
‘The Painter and the Thief’: Documentary about an unlikely friendship
Credits
Guests:
Barbora Kysilkova - Czech painter who’s the subject of the documentary “The Painter and the Thief”, Benjamin Ree - director, “The Painter and the Thief”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells