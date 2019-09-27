'Abominable:' delightful and will be enjoyed by parents and kids

Our critics review "The Day Shall Come," a comedy starring Anna Kendrick as an FBI operative who turns an impoverished preacher into a criminal to impress her boss; "Abominable," an animated movie about a young girl who discovers a yeti on her roof; "Judy," starring Rene Zellwegger as Judy Garland in the last years of her life; "Loro," about controversial and wealthy Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi.

Credits

Guests:
Mark Jordan Legan - TV writer and film historian - @MJLegan, Katie Walsh - film reviewer, Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski