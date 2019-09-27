FTC sues Match.com for misleading users

If you’ve used the dating site Match.com, you've probably received a notification saying "Someone’s interested in you!” or “You caught his eye. Could he be the one?”

But to see who that person is, you have to pay up. And that person may not be the one, or even an actual person. It could be a fake account or a bot, trying to scam you into signing up for Match’s paid service.

These ads may have coaxed hundreds of thousands of people into signing up for the paid service, and cost them hundreds of millions of dollars. At least, that’s what the Federal Trade Commission alleges in a lawsuit against the online dating giant.