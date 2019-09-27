Is Fox News having an identity crisis over Trump?

Fox News Channel logo. Credit: Fox Corp. (Wikimedia Commons). 

Amid the frenzy around Trump’s impeachment inquiry, two major Fox News hosts are in an open feud about it: Tucker Carlson and Shepard Smith. President Trump is also not happy with Fox, making his own criticisms known on Twitter. It’s all revealed deeper tensions within Fox over how to cover the President. 

David Folkenflik - NPR; author, “Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires” - @davidfolkenflik

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski