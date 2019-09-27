Amid the frenzy around Trump’s impeachment inquiry, two major Fox News hosts are in an open feud about it: Tucker Carlson and Shepard Smith. President Trump is also not happy with Fox, making his own criticisms known on Twitter. It’s all revealed deeper tensions within Fox over how to cover the President.
Is Fox News having an identity crisis over Trump?
Credits
Guest:
David Folkenflik - NPR; author, “Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires” - @davidfolkenflik
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski