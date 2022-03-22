This June, voters will decide the top two contenders in the LA mayoral race. It’s a powerful role that shapes the political future of the city and how it addresses hot button issues like homelessness, crime, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the coming weeks, KCRW’s Press Play with Madeleine Brand will interview the top five candidates in the race: Congresswoman Karen Bass, Councilmembers Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, and businessman Rick Caruso.

But we need your help to make that happen: What do you want to ask the candidates running for LA mayor? Do you have questions that haven't been asked yet? Let us know down below, or leave a voicemail at (425) 538-8581, and we might use your response in our interviews.