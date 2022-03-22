Send KCRW your questions for LA’s next mayor

Written by
In June, Los Angeles voters will decide the top two candidates who will run for mayor during the November election.

In June, Los Angeles voters will decide the top two candidates who will run for mayor during the November election. Photo by Shutterstock.

This June, voters will decide the top two contenders in the LA mayoral race. It’s a powerful role that shapes the political future of the city and how it addresses hot button issues like homelessness, crime, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the coming weeks, KCRW’s Press Play with Madeleine Brand will interview the top five candidates in the race: Congresswoman Karen Bass, Councilmembers Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, and businessman Rick Caruso. 

But we need your help to make that happen: What do you want to ask the candidates running for LA mayor? Do you have questions that haven't been asked yet? Let us know down below, or leave a voicemail at (425) 538-8581, and we might use your response in our interviews.  