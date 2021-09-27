This CA program closely monitors former psychiatric patients, leaving them in oppressive legal limbo

When a person is convicted of committing a violent crime, they typically do prison time and then get released. But if that person is found not guilty by reason of insanity, their future becomes a lot murkier. Many are sentenced to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely. If they are released, they can spend decades stuck in a state outpatient program that controls every aspect of their lives, from where they live to who they date. That program is the subject of a new investigation from The Marshall Project and the LA Times.