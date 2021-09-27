$3.5T to keep government open, $1T on infrastructure: Democrats have this final week to pass spending plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Congress is staring down a big week of deadlines. Democrats are trying to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill — plus a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would fund major Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate. That’s all while racing to avert a government shutdown, as federal funding expires at the end of the week.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser