Congress is staring down a big week of deadlines. Democrats are trying to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill — plus a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would fund major Democratic priorities on health care, education and climate. That’s all while racing to avert a government shutdown, as federal funding expires at the end of the week.
$3.5T to keep government open, $1T on infrastructure: Democrats have this final week to pass spending plans
Credits
Guest:
- Sahil Kapur - national political reporter for NBC News - @sahilkapur