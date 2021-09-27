Skid Row homelessness: Why the 9th Circuit Court overturned a local federal judge’s ruling

Homelessness might be the biggest crisis the next LA mayor will have to face. A federal judge made waves in April when he ordered the city and county to offer temporary shelter or permanent housing to everyone living on Skid Row by October. A month later, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals put that deadline on hold so the city and county could appeal. Now the 9th Circuit has overturned the judge’s ruling entirely, stating he overstepped his bounds.

Also, a U.S. House committee is investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It has issued subpoenas for several key figures from Trump’s orbit, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former top advisor Steve Bannon.