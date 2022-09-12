Trump and Justice Department fight over access to classified documents

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on August 26, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on August 26, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect.

The U.S. Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s ruling to allow a so-called special master to independently review the evidence seized from the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Then, both the DOJ and Trump’s camp submitted lists of who they’d like to see appointed to the third-party arbiter role. Now Trump’s team is asking the federal judge to continue blocking the FBI from using classified documents taken during the raid as part of their criminal investigation. 

