The U.S. Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s ruling to allow a so-called special master to independently review the evidence seized from the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Then, both the DOJ and Trump’s camp submitted lists of who they’d like to see appointed to the third-party arbiter role. Now Trump’s team is asking the federal judge to continue blocking the FBI from using classified documents taken during the raid as part of their criminal investigation.
Trump and Justice Department fight over access to classified documents
