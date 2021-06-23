LA’s Bootleg Theater to close. Its stage was home to musicians like Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney

After more than 20 years, an LA indie music institution is closing. The Bootleg Theater served as a space to nurture local talent and where up and coming artists made their debut. Mainstays included singers like Moses Sumney and Phoebe Bridgers.

It was also a place where big name artists could hop on stage with surprise performances, including a show three years ago when Fiona Apple performed with Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson. Russian band Pussy Riot also performed their first U.S. show at the Historic Filipinotown theater.

But after 15 months of no live shows, and an internal dispute among its property owners, the Bootleg has shuttered its doors.