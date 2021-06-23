The LA County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend the region’s eviction moratorium through September. It was fueled by what one supervisor called a “potential tsunami” of evictions. The current eviction moratorium was set to expire at the end of this month.

“The motion today extends our protections that actually go beyond current state provisions. … It prohibits no fault eviction,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl during the meeting. “[It] protects our tenants from evictions if they haven’t been able to pay rent during COVID. They must make a good faith effort to pay, but if they fall behind on voluntary repayment plans, we continue to protect them from evictions.”

California is also considering a statewide extension, though hasn’t done so yet. And Governor Gavin Newsom has promised to use more than $5 billion to pay all the back rent owed by low-income renters.