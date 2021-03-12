‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’: Fly-on-the-wall documentary about the young music star

Billie Eilish performs during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Billie Eilish performs during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo by Democratic National Convention/Sipa USA.

Critics review “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland as a young Army veteran sucked into a life of drugs and crime; “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” a documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s family and life in LA; “Kid 90,” a documentary that uses home videos from child star Soleil Moon Frye to show what it was like coming-of-age in front of the camera; “The Human Voice,” a drama short about a woman and a dog who are abandoned. 

Credits

Guests:
Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire, Amy Nicholson - film critic and host of the podcasts Unspooled and ZOOM - @theAmyNicholson

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser