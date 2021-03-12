Critics review “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland as a young Army veteran sucked into a life of drugs and crime; “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” a documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s family and life in LA; “Kid 90,” a documentary that uses home videos from child star Soleil Moon Frye to show what it was like coming-of-age in front of the camera; “The Human Voice,” a drama short about a woman and a dog who are abandoned.
‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’: Fly-on-the-wall documentary about the young music star
Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire, Amy Nicholson - film critic and host of the podcasts Unspooled and ZOOM - @theAmyNicholson
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser