Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion dominated at 2021 Grammys

Women dominated the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Beyoncé took home four awards, breaking the record for the most wins by a female artist. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” won Album of the Year, making her the first woman to win that award three times. Other female artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Fiona Apple also won top honors in categories including Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Song of the Year.
