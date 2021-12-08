Elizabeth Holmes ends week on witness stand. What’s come out of fraud trial?

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves after a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, July 17, U.S., 2019.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves after a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, July 17, U.S., 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Stephen Lam.

Disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes spent the last day of her own criminal trial on the stand today. Federal prosecutors say Holmes defrauded investors, customers, and patients by lying about the capabilities of her company’s blood testing technology. The CEO has denied those claims, arguing she was being controlled by her then-boyfriend. The trial has become a public spectacle, with people lining up to get inside the courtroom hours before it opens.  

