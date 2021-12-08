Disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes spent the last day of her own criminal trial on the stand today. Federal prosecutors say Holmes defrauded investors, customers, and patients by lying about the capabilities of her company’s blood testing technology. The CEO has denied those claims, arguing she was being controlled by her then-boyfriend. The trial has become a public spectacle, with people lining up to get inside the courtroom hours before it opens.
Elizabeth Holmes ends week on witness stand. What’s come out of fraud trial?
Credits
Guest:
- Rachel Lerman - tech reporter at Washington Post