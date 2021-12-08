Corruption and greed: Unveiling LADWP’s years-long scandal

“LADWP POWER” sign is seen in downtown LA. A scandal involving LADWP and the office of LA City Attorney Mike Feuer might cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars.

“LADWP POWER” sign is seen in downtown LA. A scandal involving LADWP and the office of LA City Attorney Mike Feuer might cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

A new scandal involving the Department of Water and Power and the office of LA City Attorney Mike Feuer might cost the city hundreds of millions of dollars. It includes a former general manager of the LADWP and a lawyer hired by Feuer’s office who was representing both the city of LA and an LADWP customer in mounting lawsuits. The lawyer, Paul Paradis, agreed to plead guilty last week in a federal bribery charge. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin