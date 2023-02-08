What’s the art of barbecue? Hear from James Beard Award winner Adrian Miller

Hosted by
“You can't talk about barbecue in the United States, at least in any kind of historical or traditional sense, without including African Americans,” says writer and soul food scholar Adrian Miller.

“You can't talk about barbecue in the United States, at least in any kind of historical or traditional sense, without including African Americans,” says writer and soul food scholar Adrian Miller. Photo by Shutterstock.

It’s Super Bowl weekend – with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Tuesday, KCRW talked to Evan Kleiman about making the perfect Philly Cheesesteak. Today’s focus is on Kansas City’s famous tradition of barbeque. In an encore broadcast, Adrian Miller, a James Beard Award-winning food historian and author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” talks about how African Americans shaped one of America’s favorite styles of food. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Adrian Miller - soul food scholar, author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue”

Host:

Michell Eloy

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins