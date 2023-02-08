It’s Super Bowl weekend – with the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Tuesday, KCRW talked to Evan Kleiman about making the perfect Philly Cheesesteak. Today’s focus is on Kansas City’s famous tradition of barbeque. In an encore broadcast, Adrian Miller, a James Beard Award-winning food historian and author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” talks about how African Americans shaped one of America’s favorite styles of food.