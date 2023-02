KCRW remembers its former music critic and DJ Eric J. Lawrence. He died on Tuesday at age 52. His passions started long before he came to KCRW. He was a DJ and general manager at UCLA Radio. Decades later, he earned a graduate degree in literature with a focus on music. KCRW revisits his conversations about 1991 rock, Bob Dylan, and the music that got him through grad school, including Dr. John.

Check out KCRW’s full remembrance and a selection of Lawrence’s work over the years here.