Garcetti calls to cut LAPD budget by $150 million

Hosted by
LAPD officers monitor the Fairfax district of LA as residents protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. May 30, 2020.

LAPD officers monitor the Fairfax district of LA as residents protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. May 30, 2020. Photo by Ted Soqui.

After more protests, calls from activists to defund the Los Angeles Police Department, and a long history of misconduct within the LAPD, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced $250 million in budget cuts during his press conference on Wednesday night. 

“Those dollars need to be focused on our black community here in LA, as well as communities of color and women and people who have been left behind for too long,” he said. 

Included in those cuts, Garcetti said he will reduce up to $150 million from the LAPD budget.

LAPD did not immediately respond to this announcement. The police union, LA Police Protective League, says they found out about these plans on Twitter. 

The union has been the focus of scrutiny, with opponents saying its political donations and bargaining agreements make it almost impossible to punish or fire officers.

Credits

Guest:
Raphe Sonenshein - Cal State LA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes