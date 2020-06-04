After more protests, calls from activists to defund the Los Angeles Police Department, and a long history of misconduct within the LAPD, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced $250 million in budget cuts during his press conference on Wednesday night.

“Those dollars need to be focused on our black community here in LA, as well as communities of color and women and people who have been left behind for too long,” he said.

Included in those cuts, Garcetti said he will reduce up to $150 million from the LAPD budget.

LAPD did not immediately respond to this announcement. The police union, LA Police Protective League, says they found out about these plans on Twitter.

The union has been the focus of scrutiny, with opponents saying its political donations and bargaining agreements make it almost impossible to punish or fire officers.