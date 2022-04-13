Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died on Tuesday of myotonic dystrophy, a rare, degenerative muscle disease. He was 67. Gottfried has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, and while his acerbic comedy was adult, crude, and sometimes over-the-line, he was best known for his role as the parrot Iago in the Disney cartoon “Aladdin.” KCRW revisits a 2017 interview with Gottfried, his wife Dara Kravitz, and filmmaker Neil Berkeley about the documentary “Gilbert.”