LAPD faces more scrutiny after shooting 38 people and killing 18 last year

A Los Angeles Police Dept. car blocks Sunset Blvd. following a fatal officer-involved shooting, April 24, 2021.

A Los Angeles Police Dept. car blocks Sunset Blvd. following a fatal officer-involved shooting, April 24, 2021. Photo by Shutterstock.

LAPD officers opened fire in a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood just before Christmas, killing a 14-year-old girl. The department is under public pressure to explain why the police fired shots in a store with holiday shoppers — when their suspect was armed with only a bike lock. 

The fatal shooting also capped a particularly deadly year for the LAPD. The LA Times says officers shot nearly 40 people last year and killed 18, which is more than double the number of people officers killed in 2020. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin