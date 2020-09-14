The arrest of KPCC's Josie Huang and Florida voting rights for felons

What First Amendment rights do journalists have while covering protests and political events?

KPCC reporter Josie Huang was arrested on Saturday night when she was covering the shooting of LA County sheriff’s deputies in Compton.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement on Twitter that Huang “did not identify herself as press” and charged her with a misdemeanor. But videos released by Huang — and later On Scene TV — show Huang repeatedly saying she was a reporter with KPCC. In the videos, people can also see a press ID hanging around her neck. KCRW talks about the First Amendment rights of journalists in situations like these.

Also late last week, an appeals court reinstated a Florida law that requires former felons to pay any outstanding fines and fees they have to the state in order to have their voting rights reinstated.

