Did Joe Biden fulfill his pandemic promises 1 year into presidency?

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team about the latest developments in the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Jan. 15, 2022.

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team about the latest developments in the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Jan. 15, 2022. Photo by Shutterstock.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s presidency. On his first full day in office, he unveiled a 200-page plan to beat the pandemic, laying out more than 180 promises. In a press conference on Wednesday, he acknowledged Americans are frustrated, fatigued, and that COVID isn’t going away soon. KCRW goes through Biden’s first-year pandemic successes and failures with Washington Post national health reporter Dan Diamond.

