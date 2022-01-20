Critics review “Stop-Zemlia,” a Ukrainian film about a high school senior who learns to leave her comfort zone; “The Pink Cloud,” a Brazilian film about people worldwide having to quarantine after a toxic cloud appears, and a woman and a stranger are stuck together after a one-night stand; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” a Bhutanese film about an aspiring singer who is sent from the city to teach in a remote village; “A Hero,” from Iran’s Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, about a man in prison for an unpaid debt.
‘A Hero’ is a moral thriller that examines decision-making, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - chief film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite