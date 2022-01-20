‘A Hero’ is a moral thriller that examines decision-making, says critic

Amir Jadidi plays Rahim Soltani in “A Hero,” from Iran’s Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi.

Amir Jadidi plays Rahim Soltani in “A Hero,” from Iran’s Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi. Credit: Amir Hossein Shojaei.

Critics review “Stop-Zemlia,” a Ukrainian film about a high school senior who learns to leave her comfort zone; “The Pink Cloud,” a Brazilian film about people worldwide having to quarantine after a toxic cloud appears, and a woman and a stranger are stuck together after a one-night stand; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” a Bhutanese film about an aspiring singer who is sent from the city to teach in a remote village; “A Hero,” from Iran’s Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi, about a man in prison for an unpaid debt. 

