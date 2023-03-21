Pre-trial arguments have been taking place on Tuesday in a Delaware courtroom in Dominion Voting Systems’ big defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The cable network peddled falsehoods and outright lies about a stolen election in the days and months after the 2020 presidential contest. A Fox producer sued her employer on Monday, alleging Fox set up her and other women at the network, including popular host Maria Bartiromo, to take the fall.
Fox News producer alleges coercion, sexism in lawsuit against network
Credits
Guest:
- David Folkenflik - NPR media correspondent and author of the book “Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires” - @davidfolkenflik