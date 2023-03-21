Fox News producer alleges coercion, sexism in lawsuit against network

Pre-trial arguments have been taking place on Tuesday in a Delaware courtroom in Dominion Voting Systems’ big defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The cable network peddled falsehoods and outright lies about a stolen election in the days and months after the 2020 presidential contest. A Fox producer sued her employer on Monday, alleging Fox set up her and other women at the network, including popular host Maria Bartiromo, to take the fall. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins