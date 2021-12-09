Critics review “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the beloved classic starring Rita Moreno and Natalie Wood; “The Unforgivable,” starring Sandra Bullock as an ex-convict starting her life after 20 years in prison; “Don't Look Up,” a star-studded Netflix comedy about two astronomers warning mankind that an approaching comet will destroy Earth; “Being The Ricardos,” about professional and personal crises threatening Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during a week of taping “I Love Lucy.”
Ariana DeBose helps save ‘West Side Story’ and kills it in dance, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
- Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx