Ariana DeBose helps save ‘West Side Story’ and kills it in dance, says critic

Ariana DeBose (center) plays Anita in “West Side Story.” Photo by Niko Tavernise, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Critics review “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the beloved classic starring Rita Moreno and Natalie Wood; “The Unforgivable,” starring Sandra Bullock as an ex-convict starting her life after 20 years in prison; “Don't Look Up,” a star-studded Netflix comedy about two astronomers warning mankind that an approaching comet will destroy Earth; “Being The Ricardos,” about professional and personal crises threatening Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during a week of taping “I Love Lucy.”

