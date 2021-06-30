Is the airline industry back? Summer is shaping up to be big for travel

United Airlines this week placed its largest order to date for new planes.

United Airlines this week placed its largest order to date for new planes.

You may be ready to take a vacation — for the first time in more than a year. Vaccines are here, masks are optional most of the time, and cities worldwide are reopening for tourists. According to the TSA, traveler numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines like United are hoping this ascent continues. This week, United placed its largest order to date for new planes.

