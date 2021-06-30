America is starting to give foreign cinema a fair shake. “Parasite” and “Another Round” won big awards in the U.S. Culture enthusiast Rico Gagliano is trying to fan the embers with his “MUBI Podcast,” which is named after a global cinema streaming service. Its debut episode came out earlier this month and looks at “Turkish Delight,” which held the record for most movie tickets sold for more than 20 years in the Netherlands.
‘MUBI Podcast’ highlights ‘Turkish Delight,’ the Netherlands’ most popular film for decades
Guest:
- Rico Gagliano - host of “MUBI Podcast” - @RicoGagliano