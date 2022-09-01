Critics review the latest film releases. “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” is a satire about the leaders of a megachurch that was forced to shut down after a scandal, and now they’re trying to make a comeback and rebuild their congregation. “Burial” follows a small group of Russian soldiers who must take Hitler's discovered remains back to Stalin in Moscow. “The Invitation” is about a young woman – played by Nathalie Emmanuel from “Game of Thrones” – who is Invited to a getaway in the English countryside, and then things start to get creepy. “Gigi & Nate,” inspired by a true story, focuses on a quadriplegic young man who gets a monkey as a service animal.