Of course Serena Williams can go all the way at US Open: Sports podcaster

Serena Williams hits the ball in her match against Anett Kontaveit during the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. August 31, 2022.

Serena Williams hits the ball in her match against Anett Kontaveit during the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. August 31, 2022. Credit: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic via Reuters.

At the U.S. Open, Serena Williams, who’s on the brink of retirement, beat the odds against rising star Anett Kontaveit, who’s ranked No. 2 in the world. Next week, the Rams will try defending their Super Bowl title. In the college game, expectations are high for USC with a new coach and Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, while UCLA could also contend for the Pac-12 title. Plus the Dodgers are running away with their division and currently have the best record in baseball.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins