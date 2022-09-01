Of course Serena Williams can go all the way at US Open: Sports podcaster

At the U.S. Open, Serena Williams, who’s on the brink of retirement, beat the odds against rising star Anett Kontaveit, who’s ranked No. 2 in the world. Next week, the Rams will try defending their Super Bowl title. In the college game, expectations are high for USC with a new coach and Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, while UCLA could also contend for the Pac-12 title. Plus the Dodgers are running away with their division and currently have the best record in baseball.