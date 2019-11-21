Impeachment inquiry public hearings: What we’ve learned over the past 2 weeks

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, leaves during a recess break at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2019.

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott.

Fiona Hill, former senior director on Russia at the National Security Council, testified this morning before the House Intelligence Committee.  She took Republicans to task for conspiracy theories that accused Ukraine, not Russia, of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Diplomat David Holmes also testified today. He overheard a July 26 phone call between President Trump and Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Holmes said his “clear impression” was that President Trump withheld security aid from Ukraine so they would investigate the Bidens.

These past two weeks have been historic, with key figures testifying that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, and that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence were “in the loop.”

We also saw Trump disparaging a former ambassador on Twitter in real time as she testified, something Democrats see as witness intimidation.

