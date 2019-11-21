Latest Democratic debate: women’s edition

Last night, the top 10 Democratic candidates for president met in Atlanta for their fifth debate. Women outnumbered men on the stage, partly because all the moderators were women. The questions involved family leave, reproductive rights, and sexism. These issues don’t often come up in presidential debates.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar explained a comment she previously made that a woman with the experience of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttiegieg wouldn’t even be on the debate stage: “I’ve made very clear that I think Pete is qualified to be on this stage, and I am honored to be standing next to him. But what I said was true: Women are held to a higher standard, otherwise we could play a game called ‘name your favorite female president,’ which we can’t do because it’s been all men.”