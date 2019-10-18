Our critics review “Jojo Rabbit,” from part-Jewish director Taika Waititi, who plays Adolf Hitler in this comedy; “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” the sequel to the 2014 orginal film starring Angelina Jolie; “The Lighthouse,” about two lighthouse keepers who live on a remote New England island in the 1890s and try to stay sane; “Zombieland: Double Tap,” the sequel to the action-comedy “Zombieland.”
‘Jojo Rabbit’ finds absurd humor in the Holocaust
Credits
Guests:
Alonso Duralde - senior programmer at Outfest - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells