Searching for clarity in Trump’s chaotic week

On Thursday night at a campaign rally in Texas, President Trump played to his base by calling multiple investigations into his conduct as a personal attack on his supporters and the GOP: “Now they continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt with nothing. With nothing. They come after me, but what they’re really doing is they’re coming after the Republican Party. And what they’re really, really doing is they’re coming after and fighting you. And we never lose.”

It came after Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in Syria, then said it wasn’t so and resumed fighting. And Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tried to walk back his apparent admission of quid pro quo in the Ukraine saga.