Colorado’s red flag laws didn’t work for gunman accused of past violence

Matthew Ward is embraced by Taylor Sunderman and Alex Gallagher at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. November 21, 2022.

Matthew Ward is embraced by Taylor Sunderman and Alex Gallagher at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. November 21, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Alyson McClaran.

A gunman burst into the LGBT bar Club Q late Saturday night in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 17 others. The shooting suspect is expected to face murder and hate crime charges, according to court records, but nothing formal has been filed yet. The suspect has a history with law enforcement, including making a bomb threat back in 2021. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Albené Clayton - reporter on the Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America project

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins