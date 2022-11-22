A gunman burst into the LGBT bar Club Q late Saturday night in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 17 others. The shooting suspect is expected to face murder and hate crime charges, according to court records, but nothing formal has been filed yet. The suspect has a history with law enforcement, including making a bomb threat back in 2021.
Colorado’s red flag laws didn’t work for gunman accused of past violence
Credits
Guest:
- Albené Clayton - reporter on the Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America project