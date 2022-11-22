Colorado Springs police have released the identities of the five victims killed at Club Q on Saturday. That includes Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston, two bartenders at the establishment.

“There is a tremendous sense of loss for Derrick and his fellow bartender, Daniel, both of whom were part of what made Club Q welcoming and made people feel that they can be themselves there,” says LA Times reporter Kevin Rector.

Raymond Green Vance was 22 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend’s father, Richard Fierro, is the Army veteran who subdued the gunman.

Kelly Loving was visiting Colorado Springs from Denver, while Ashley Paugh leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

“These are, all five of them, people with families and loved ones and friends who missed them tremendously, and are trying to wrap their head around the senseless violence that took them away. And a lot of people I've talked to have expressed not only sadness, but anger. Anger at what they feel was the hatred that led to this attack.”

Rector adds, “Police have not described the motives of the shooter yet, but many in the LGBTQ community here feel that it is obvious and unavoidable that when a queer club is targeted, there is a hate element there.”