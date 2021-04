A new eight-episode biopic on National Geographic delves into the life of Aretha Franklin, who’s known for hits like “Respect,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” and “Think.”

The series is called “Genius: Aretha,” and stars Cynthia Erivo as the singer-songwriter and civil rights activist.

Patrice Covington plays Emma Franklin, Aretha’s sister. Covington is a Broadway performer and recording artist.