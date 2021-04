The UCLA men’s basketball team is on its way to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. The Bruins beat University of Michigan on Thursday night in this year’s NCAA tournament, 51-49.

The USC Trojans, however, lost their Elite Eight game against basketball powerhouse Gonzaga by nearly 20 points.

Final Four matchups include UCLA/Gonzaga and Baylor/Houston for the men’s tournament, and Stanford/South Carolina and UConn/Arizona in the women’s tournament.