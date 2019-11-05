Apple gives billions to create affordable housing. Too little, too late?

Apple CEO Tim Cook participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019.

Apple CEO Tim Cook participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis.

Apple says it’ll spend $2.5 billion to help combat California’s growing housing crisis. It follows billion dollar pledges from both Google and Facebook earlier this year for the same effort. Some critics say it’s not enough, or that maybe repairing the state’s housing crisis isn’t their real goal.

Teddy Schliefer - reporter at Recode covering finance and money

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz