Apple says it’ll spend $2.5 billion to help combat California’s growing housing crisis. It follows billion dollar pledges from both Google and Facebook earlier this year for the same effort. Some critics say it’s not enough, or that maybe repairing the state’s housing crisis isn’t their real goal.
Apple gives billions to create affordable housing. Too little, too late?
Credits
Guest:
Teddy Schliefer - reporter at Recode covering finance and money
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz