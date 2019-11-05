More than 60 new TV series are debuting this month, and basically none of them are on broadcast TV. Apple TV+ launched last week. Disney+ is launching next Tuesday. And on the way: HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. It’s a lot of content coming our way, so we try to sort out the confusion.
The mad rush to recreate Netflix is making TV more expensive
Alan Sepinwall - Rolling Stone Chief TV Critic - @sepinwall
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz