Trump’s ambassador to the EU admits a quid pro quo

A key witness in the House impeachment inquiry has made a substantial change to his earlier testimony. Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the European Union, now says that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations that President Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani wanted. Sondland’s revisions were laid out in transcripts released today by the House committees overseeing the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Lev Parnas will comply with a subpoena from impeachment investigators. He’s one of two Soviet-born men tied to Giuliani and facing federal campaign finance charges (the other man is Igor Fruman).