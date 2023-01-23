Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that codified the right to an abortion. But Sunday was the first time that anti-abortion activists were able to celebrate the case’s demise, as the Supreme Court overturned the decision last June. Since then, 12 states have near-total bans on abortion as of now, and a dozen more could do the same.

But the anti-abortion movement has struggled to form the same unity and cohesion it once had. Activists in favor of abortion access have gained their own victories, codifying the right to the health procedure in three states and Washington D.C., and winning at the ballot box in Kansas and Kentucky.