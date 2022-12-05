First Amendment is at center of case on same-sex wedding websites

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in what’s shaping up to be the biggest free speech case of the term. At issue is whether a graphic designer in Colorado has a First Amendment right to refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. It’s similar to that Supreme Court decision a few years ago involving a baker, also in Colorado, who refused to make cakes for same-sex weddings. But that 2018 ruling only determined that the state of Colorado had been openly hostile to the baker’s religious beliefs. The justices punted on bigger questions over freedom of religion and speech versus anti-discrimination laws.

Also last week, the Senate passed a bill that would protect the rights of same-sex and interracial couples under federal law. It has to go back to the House for final approval, and President Biden has said he’ll “promptly and proudly sign it into law.”