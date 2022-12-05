Conflicting reports about the state of Iran’s morality police are spreading after the country’s attorney general said the entity has been disbanded. Iran’s state-sponsored news media says his words were misinterpreted. The abolition of the police force would be a huge concession to protesters who have been demonstrating for the last three months over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab.
Iran’s attorney general says morality police is disbanded, others say no
Credits
Guest:
- Arzoo Osanloo - legal anthropologist, director of University of Washington’s Middle East Center