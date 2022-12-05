Conflicting reports about the state of Iran’s morality police are spreading after the country’s attorney general said the entity has been disbanded. Iran’s state-sponsored news media says his words were misinterpreted. The abolition of the police force would be a huge concession to protesters who have been demonstrating for the last three months over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab.