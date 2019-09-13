Who do black women voters support in the 2020 election?

Hosted by
A quarter of respondents to a recent poll from Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine said they would vote for Joe Biden if the 2020 presidential election were held today.

A quarter of respondents to a recent poll from Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine said they would vote for Joe Biden if the 2020 presidential election were held today. Photo credit: Marc Nozell/CC BY 2.0, via Flickr

Black women comprise a key voting block that the 2020 presidential candidates are trying to court. They reliably and overwhelmingly for Democrats in every recent election. A new poll from Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine reveals that if the election were held today, 25% of respondents said they'd vote for Joe Biden. Fifteen percent said they'd vote for Kamala Harris, 12% said Elizabeth Warren, and 10% said Bernie Sanders. The majority of respondents said they were undecided. 

Credits

Guest:
Avis Jones DeWeever - senior researcher and policy advisor at Black Women’s Roundtable

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz