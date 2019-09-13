Who do black women voters support in the 2020 election?

Black women comprise a key voting block that the 2020 presidential candidates are trying to court. They reliably and overwhelmingly for Democrats in every recent election. A new poll from Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine reveals that if the election were held today, 25% of respondents said they'd vote for Joe Biden. Fifteen percent said they'd vote for Kamala Harris, 12% said Elizabeth Warren, and 10% said Bernie Sanders. The majority of respondents said they were undecided.