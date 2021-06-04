Critics review “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” about a young man who’s accused of murder but he says he was demonically possessed; “Undone,” a love story with ancient mythology weaved in from German writer-director Christian Petzold; “Xtreme,” an action-packed thriller about a retired hit man who is seeking revenge against a family member; “Spirit Untamed,” about a young woman adjusting to life after her mother’s death and then befriends a wild mustang.
Spirit Untamed is 'a moving story about girl power,' but not a must-see, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline
- Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx