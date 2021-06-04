Spirit Untamed is 'a moving story about girl power,' but not a must-see, says critic

“Spirit Untamed” is about a young woman who befriends a wild mustang as she adjusts to life after her mother’s death.

“Spirit Untamed” is about a young woman who befriends a wild mustang as she adjusts to life after her mother’s death. Photo credit: Dreamworks Animation.

Critics review "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," about a young man who's accused of murder but he says he was demonically possessed; "Undone," a love story with ancient mythology weaved in from German writer-director Christian Petzold; "Xtreme," an action-packed thriller about a retired hit man who is seeking revenge against a family member; "Spirit Untamed," about a young woman adjusting to life after her mother's death and then befriends a wild mustang. 

