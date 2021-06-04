CA safety board votes to relax mask wearing at work, ahead of state reopening

On Thursday night, a workplace safety board appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom voted unanimously on a proposal that would relax mask restrictions at some workplaces. But there’s a big catch that almost guarantees businesses will need to keep the mask requirement in place for a little longer — vaccinated workers could go maskless in the office only if everyone else in the room is also fully vaccinated. The rule is expected to go into effect on June 15, the same day California plans to fully reopen.