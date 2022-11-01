Cop shows have been a staple of American television since the 1950s, when “Dragnet” hit the silver screen. They’ve helped shape ideas of who and what police are — typically heroes trying to tame lawlessness and disorder. But after George Floyd’s murder by former police officer Derek Chauvin and worldwide calls for reform and accountability that followed, Hollywood is trying to paint a different picture. That includes new TV shows such as “East New York” and “The Rookie: Feds.”