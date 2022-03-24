‘The Lost City’ is engineered to be fun, Bullock and Tatum are charming, says critic

Critics review new movie releases: “The Lost City,” about a handsome book cover model who must save an architect-turned-novelist after she’s kidnapped; “7 Days,” about two people who go on a date pre-arranged by their Indian parents, and then must shelter together during COVID lockdown; “Intregalde,” about teens on a humanitarian trip who must spend the night with an old man after his car goes off the road; and “Stunt Rock,” about an Australian stunt artist who finds new romance when helping a band come up with pyrotechnic tricks.