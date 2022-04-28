Critics review new film releases. “Memory” is about an assassin whose life is threatened after he turns down a job for a crime organization, and his memory loss makes him question people around him plus his own actions.

“Hatching” is about a 12-year-old gymnast who nurtures a strange egg until it hatches into something shocking and nightmarish.

“Navalny” is a new CNN documentary about the 2020 assassination attempt of Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and former presidential candidate.

And “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” looks at the personal life of the iconic actress.