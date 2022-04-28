‘Memory’ is full of violence against women, plot gimmicks, says critic

“Memory” stars Liam Neeson as Alex Lewis, an assassin whose memory begins to falter.

“Memory” stars Liam Neeson as Alex Lewis, an assassin whose memory begins to falter. Video courtesy of Open Road Films via YouTube.

Critics review new film releases. “Memory” is about an assassin whose life is threatened after he turns down a job for a crime organization, and his memory loss makes him question people around him plus his own actions.

Hatching” is about a 12-year-old gymnast who nurtures a strange egg until it hatches into something shocking and nightmarish.

“Navalny” is a new CNN documentary about the 2020 assassination attempt of Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader and former presidential candidate.

And “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” looks at the personal life of the iconic actress. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins