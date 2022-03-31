Jared Leto does good job in ‘Morbius,’ but it’s excruciating to sit through, says critic

Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius in “Morbius.”

Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius in “Morbius.” Courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Critics review new film releases: “Morbius,” about a biochemist who accidentally infects himself with vampirism when trying to cure his rare blood disease; “The Bubble” from director Judd Apatow, about a blockbuster action franchise trying to shoot a sequel while in quarantine; “Nitram,” which examines the events leading to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania; “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” from Oscar-winning director Richard Linklater, in which a man retells his life as a 10-year-old in Houston in 1969, during the Apollo moon landing.  

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins